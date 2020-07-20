On this edition of Africa 54, the United States continues to be hit with a barrage of COVID-19 infections; Europe reports more than three-million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 200,000 deaths; the Nigeria Center for Disease Control fights back coronavirus infections with aggressive testing; The former wife of former Liberian President Charles Taylor, Agnes Reeves-Taylor returns to Liberia; Longtime U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a champion of civil rights for African Americans, dies.