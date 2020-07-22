On this edition of Africa 54, new data released by U.S. CDC says the actual number of coronavirus could be higher than what has been officially reported; Zimbabwe president says security forces will begin enforcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew to tackle the coronavirus outbreak; Planned blackouts return in South Africa frustrating citizens who are just regrouping after a nearly four-month COVID lockdown; Donald Trump resumes appearances at COVID-19 press briefings delivering his strongest endorsement yet on wearing facial coverings.

A54 Technology: If you have ever dreamed of having a digital clone do your work, a San Francisco technology firm may be able to help. The AI Foundation’s mission is to help us each create our own digital replica. VOA’s Matt Dibble has more.