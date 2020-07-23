Africa 54

July 23, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, the United States reaches another grim milestone by recording more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day; The U.S. continues to lead the world in coronavirus deaths with more than 143,000 and in overall infections with nearly four million COVID-19; The African continent passes 750,000 coronavirus infections, with almost 16,000 deaths; A former foreign minister announces his candidacy for the Ivory Coast’s October presidential election; China threatens to retaliate after the U.S. ordered the closure of its consulate in Houston, Texas.

A54 Business: While many small businesses are continuing to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, a few are finding ways to keep going and even thrive. VOA's Gabrielle Weiss profiles a hair salon owner in Garrett Park, Maryland who has adapted to the changes.

