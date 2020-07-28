On this edition of Africa 54, Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party threatens to expel the United States ambassador to Zimbabwe, accusing him of undermining the country's laws; Wide-scale testing is underway in U.S., testing two potential COVID-19 vaccines; Kenya extends a nightly curfew for 30 days to curb the spread of COVID-19, also banning alcohol sales in restaurants; Nigeria’s federal government reaffirms its support for entrepreneurs, who play a pivotal role in the country's economy.