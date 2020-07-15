On this edition of Africa 54, new images by satellite suggest Ethiopia may have started filling its massive Nile River dam as tensions over the project continue; A major fire erupts in a Cairo suburb, after a leak of oil from a pipeline; U.S. researchers say an experimental coronavirus vaccine is showing promising immune responses in an early-stage study; The international community marks World Youth Skills Day amid the COVID-10 pandemic.

A54 Health: A new report by the United Nations AIDS Agency says HIV targets set for 2020, which include reducing new infection rates and increasing access to treatment, will not be reached, partly due to unequal access to anti-retroviral therapy and service disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to UNAIDS, 38 million people worldwide were infected with the HIV virus that causes aids, that’s one million more people than in 2018. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke in an exclusive interview with UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima and asked her to give an assessment of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.