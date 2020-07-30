On this edition of Africa 54, the global total number of COVID-19 infections continues to soar and have now topped the 17-million mark; U.S. Food and Drug Administration announces it could authorize the emergency use of an experimental coronavirus vaccine; The World Bank announces $30-million grant for emergency aid to the Palestine West Bank; U.S. congressman and civil rights icon, John Lewis, is being laid to rest in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nigeria is not known for chocolate. One entrepreneur wants to change that. In the west African nation’s commercial capital Lagos, Femi Oyedipe's locally produced chocolate is now competing on the shelves with foreign imports that dominate the market.