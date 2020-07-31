Africa 54
July 31, 2020 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert is expected to testify before the House of Representatives select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis; Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli imposes a full lockdown in areas of the country it controls; WHO projects new coronavirus in Africa to pass one million this week; Ivory coast President Alassane Ouattara selects new prime minster.
A54 Entertainment: Watch the latest dance craze in Uganda by Sheebah and Crysto Panda. And what better way to send you off to your weekend than a dance? Host of Music Time in Africa, Heather Maxwell and Kwame Ofori bring us the latest dance craze from Uganda!