On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert is expected to testify before the House of Representatives select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis; Libya's internationally recognized government in Tripoli imposes a full lockdown in areas of the country it controls; WHO projects new coronavirus in Africa to pass one million this week; Ivory coast President Alassane Ouattara selects new prime minster.

A54 Entertainment: Watch the latest dance craze in Uganda by Sheebah and Crysto Panda. And what better way to send you off to your weekend than a dance? Host of Music Time in Africa, Heather Maxwell and Kwame Ofori bring us the latest dance craze from Uganda!