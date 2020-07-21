On this edition of Africa 54, researchers report progress in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19; European Union leaders reached an agreement on a $857 billion coronavirus relief package; The spokesperson for Ethiopia’s prime minister addresses accusations that the government had a hand in the death of artist Haacaaluu Hundeessa; Zimbabwe police arrested a journalist and an activist on allegations of incitement to participate in public violence.

A Senegalese mathematician turned designer is putting her knowledge of algorithms and equations into good use. Not to solve mathematical problems, but to create intricate and bold designs for her fast-growing brand.