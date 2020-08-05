On this edition of Africa 54, former Kenyan trade minister front-runner to become director of the World Trade Organization; Africa nears one million COVID-19 infections and almost 21,000 deaths; Zimbabwe has an ongoing coronavirus dusk-to-dawn curfew and increased joint military and police checkpoints; Brazil’s biggest cities reopen for business, as epidemiologists warn that the rising death toll from the pandemic could grow exponentially.

A54 Technology: The gaming industry, as a form of entertainment, in most of Africa is still in its infancy. Still, an increasing number of young Africans are honing their gaming skills intending to build professional careers in the fast-growing industry. In Rwanda, Guez Show Studios, a creator of VR computer-generated content, is proving that this kind of content has the potential to change the gaming industry. Africa 54 technology correspondent Paul Ndiho, via Skype, spoke to Mufuth Nkurunziza, CEO and founder, Guez Show Animation Studios, in Kigali, Rwanda.