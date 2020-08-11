On this edition of Africa 54, the Namibian government to will auction its share of the country's annual horse mackerel and hake output for financial resources to mitigate the effects of COVID-19; Malawi’s High Court says the Malawi Electoral Commission should pay the president and vice president over $6 million dollars as legal fees stemming from their court challenge of the May 2019 elections; Lawyers for jailed Zimbabwe journalist and opposition leader petition the high court to intervene in restoring both men their prison rights.

A54 Health: The world has now topped 20-million infections of COVID-19 -- and the World Health Organization is calling on global leaders to take more action and for citizens to embrace new measures.