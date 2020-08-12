On this edition of Africa 54, Zimbabwe’s white farmers, whose land was redistributed during the Robert Mugabe era, welcome a $3.5 billion-dollar government compensation plan; Thousands of people take to the streets of Mali’s capital renewing calls for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to step down; The Angolan government set to postpone the municipal elections scheduled to take place by the end of this year due to COVID-19 pandemic; U.S. democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden choses U.S. senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

A54 Technology: The growing use of wealth-technology platforms is signaling a wider investment culture among young Nigerians who are increasingly looking beyond traditional models of saving. Africa 54 tech reporter Paul Ndiho explains.