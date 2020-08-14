On this edition of Africa 54, tensions remain high in Ivory Coast’s capital as protests against President Alassane Ouattara's controversial decision to seek a third term continue; In Cameroon, the self-proclaimed Federal Republic of Ambazonia says is has launched a probe into the brutal killing of a young woman as seen in a viral video; The World Health Organization says Africa's coronavirus outbreak appears to be slowing although it warns cases are still accelerating in some countries.

A54 Entertainment: With concerts, festivals, tours and award shows all around the world canceled or put on indefinite hold, many professional musicians and composers who had relied on performances for their income, have found themselves in a difficult situation. Maria Prus reports and Anna Rice narrates our story.