Africa 54
August 17, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, eleven people killed after an attack and siege of a beachfront hotel Mogadishu’s Lido Beach; The government and prime minister of Equatorial Guinea tendered their resignations amid the COVID-19 pandemic; A U.S. drug developer announces its mid-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa; South Africa begins new lock-down restrictions, permitting inter-provincial travel and family and social visits.