On this edition of Africa 54, an embattled South African states arms manufacturer appoints a new interim chief executive as the firm struggles to pay staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic; Local manufacturers of Ghana’s iconic fabrics face pressure as Chinese counterfeits undercut their production; U.S. Democrats appeal for party unity during the first night of the party’s virtual convention; the U.S. marks 100 years since the passing of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.

A54 Health: Stuttering, also known as stammering and dysphemia, is a speech disorder characterized among other things by repetition of sounds, syllables, or words, and interruptions in speech known as blocks. According to the American Stuttering Foundation, more than 70 million people worldwide stutter, about 1 percent of the population. Abena Asiedua Owusu Antwi, a speech therapist from Ghana, tells VOA more about the condition, that experts say affect more males than females.