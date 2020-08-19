Africa 54

August 19, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, soldiers in Mali oust Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government following months of political turmoil in the country; Namibia warns its citizens not to trust social claims of elephant dung COVID-19 cure; Dozens of doctors in two of Kenya’s 47 counties strike over delayed salaries, inadequate personal protective equipment for handling COVID-19; U.S. Democrats formally nominated former vice president Joe Biden as their candidate for president.

A54 Technology: As Rwanda experiences a digital revolution, young Rwandans are providing digital solutions to the challenges facing small scale farmers. One tech start-up, Spiderbit, and the creator “Ehaho,” an e-commerce platform for agricultural products, is connecting farmers to buyers and offering a fresh perspective to an old farming system. Africa 54 technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Davis Mugira, CEO and founder of Spiderbit in Kigali, Rwanda.

