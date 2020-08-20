On this edition of Africa 54, leaders of the Economic Community of West African States meets in an emergency session on the political crisis in Mali, following the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita; The United States strongly condemns coup in Mali, calling on all political and military actors to work towards a restoration of constitutional government; Zambia’s vice-president tests positive for the coronavirus, and is placed in self-isolation at home; Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa surge to over 1.1 million people, as the death toll from the pandemic climbs past 26,000.

Beyonce's musical film, “Black Is King,” is gaining global fans and critics for its portrayal of African culture. In South Africa, where several scenes in the 85-minute feature were filmed, many say it’s more than just a movie. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.