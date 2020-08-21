On this edition of Africa 54, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa tops 1.1 million as the death toll climbs to almost 27,000, as the Africa CDC says Africa is beginning to slowly "bend the curve"; Ethiopia health workers and local officials say some of those detained during the July’s sectarian unrest have contracted COVID-19 and may spread due to prison overcrowding; U.S. Democratic Party’s nominee for president, Joe Biden, officially accepts nomination on the final night of Democratic National Convention.

A54 Entertainment: COVID-19 has the legendary Malian singer and women's rights activist Oumou Sangaré on lockdown in the Washington, D.C. area. The Grammy award winner and featured artist on Beyoncé’s visual album Black Is King recently spoke with Music Time in Africa host, Heather Maxwell. She reveals her secret for longevity in the world’s music business and how French pop star Aya Nakamura symbolizes Oumou's cumulative impact on African women's empowerment since the late 1980's.