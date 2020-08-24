On this edition of Africa 54, mediators from west Africa’s regional bloc continue talks with Mali’s military junta aimed at returning the country to civilian rule, leaders of the military junta and mediators from ECOWAS met over the weekend in Bamako; The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to visit Sudan in the coming days, as Sudan works to normalize relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir; The U.S. Republican party prepares to open their national convention with a series of live and virtual events.