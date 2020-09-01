On this edition of Africa 54, Rwandan authorities arrest Paul Rusesabagina, celebrated for his role in protecting ethnic Tutsis during the 1994 genocide, for alleged crimes against Rwandans including terrorism; West Africa’s economic bloc says a transitional government in Mali should not exceed 12 months and not include any active military members; Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, challenges an electoral petition questioning his academic credentials.