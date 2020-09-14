On this edition of Africa 54, informal gold miners in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo continue search for more than 50 colleagues presumed dead after a mine collapse; Kenya set to begin trials of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a British company in partnership with Oxford University; Global confirmed cases of COVID-19 top 28.3 million with the death toll exceeding 911,000.

A54 Sports: Thousands of public pools across the U.S. remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is one reason why business is booming for the creators of an app that allows people to rent out their private pools for a few hours. The founder of the app, called “Swimply,” says business has soared 2,500 percent since June.