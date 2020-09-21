Africa 54
September 21, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopia files terrorism charges against a prominent media mogul and opposition politician; A non-profit broadcaster works to fill an educational gap left by coronavirus locked-down schools in Africa; World leaders will virtually convene this week at the United Nations General Assembly; A Somali mother and daughter human rights activist duo named as Aurora prize laureates.