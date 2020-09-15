On this edition of Africa 54, 10 Tanzanian schoolchildren were killed in a dormitory fire at a privately-owned primary school; Recovery teams continue searches for more than 50 gold miners buried underground in eastern Congo; Amnesty International obtains videos showing Mozambique’s security forces torturing and abusing militants.

A54 Health: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s fourth annual goalkeepers report charts the progress toward the U.N.’s global goals for sustainable development. The data shows that COVID-19 has stopped decades of progress across a broad range of health and development priorities. Africa 54 Linord Moudou spoke with Oumar Seydi, Africa director at foundation, about the findings.