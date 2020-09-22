On this edition of Africa 54, the main challenger to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara calls for protests to stop him seeking a third term; Kenya investigates missing COVID-19 aid contributed by the World Bank, IMF and the Jack Ma Foundation; The United Nations marks the 75th anniversary of its founding, amid a global pandemic and other challenges.

A54 Health: A Nigerian company aims to help improve healthcare services and delivery systems in the country and beyond. Flying Doctors Nigeria Limited is a medical emergency service that specializes in air ambulance and remote site medical solutions among other things. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with Dr. Ola Brown, founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria, to discuss the company's mission and the impact of COVID 19.