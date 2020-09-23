On this edition of Africa 54, the Sudanese government declares an economic emergency after the Sudanese pound loses 40 percent of its value in one month; Liberian Nobel laureate, Leymah Gbowee, announces a campaign against election-related violence in the country; Doctors and public health experts warn people in the northern hemisphere to prepare for the worst in the coming winter months, when both the coronavirus and the flu virus are likely to be circulating at the same time.

A54 Technology: A self-taught engineer in Tanzania is designing windmills using locally sourced materials to generate power and pump water in the rural communities. VOA technology reporter Paul Ndiho has our report.