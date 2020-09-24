On this edition of Africa 54, the leader of the ECOWAS delegation on Mali hopes sanctions against the country will be lifted following the inauguration of an interim president, one month after a military coup; Protests calling for an end to Cameroon president Paul Biya's near 40-year-rule broken up by police; At least 28 people, including nine children, killed after a gas tanker explodes in the central Nigeria; Somalia names a new prime minister after unanimous approval from lawmakers.