On this edition of Africa 54, speaking virtually at the United Nations General Assembly, the presidents of Kenya and South Africa urge the international community to unite in the face of the coronavirus pandemic; The 15-nation bloc, ECOWAS, may announce if it will lift sanctions on Mali, as a new interim president is to be sworn in for an 18-month term.

A54 Entertainment: Music Time in Africa host, Heather Maxwell, presents a new, collage style video by legendary guitarist, singer songwriter, Afel Bocoum, from northern Mali. Afel is one of the last living musicians who was a founding member of Ali Farka Touré’s band. The video “Penda Djiga” comes off of Bocoum's new, highly acclaimed album, Lindé.