Africa 54
September 28, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, major flooding in Senegal’s capital, Dakar exposes gaps in funding promised by authorities to avert such crises; The U.S. announces new aid dollars to the Sahel region of Africa to support the strategically important but fragile region; Retired colonel Bah N’daw is named the new interim president in Mali, while the former foreign minister named to the prime minister’s post.