On this edition of Africa 54, the Kenyan government appeals a $12 million landmark ruling over pollution in a Mombasa slum; The removal of economic sanctions against Mali by ECOWAS likely to be delayed as the group initially called for civilian leaders to be appointed during the transition period; ECOWAS is expected to make a decision on their next step after its envoy submits a formal report to the regional bloc.

A54 Health: Down syndrome, also known as Trisomy 21, is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21. It is usually associated with physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features. Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou speaks with Michelle Sie Whitten, co-founder and executive director of the Global Down Syndrome Foundation, who elaborates on what down syndrome is and what can be done to improve their quality of life.