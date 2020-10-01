Africa 54
October 01, 2020 12:30 PM
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
On this edition of Africa 54, thousands of refugees in Sudan desperate for humanitarian support as torrential rains in the country have caused flash floods and devastated whole communities; Human rights observers fear the conviction of Paul Rusesabagina in a Kigali court is a foregone conclusion; A French appeals court decides to extradite alleged genocide perpetrator Félicien Kabuga to a the UN run tribunal in Tanzania.