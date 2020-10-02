On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. President Donald Trump announces that he and U.S. first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus; A U.S. backed Zimbabwean charity is helping small farmers to improve product quality and yield; As Sudan’s transitional government moves toward democracy, women are again playing a key role in seeking justice and equality.

A54 Entertainment: Since the outbreak of COVID-19, most live music concerts and festivals have canceled or gone virtual. Heather Maxwell, host of the VOA’s radio program Music Time in Africa, did some digging to bring you up to speed on what’s happening with some of the world’s biggest African music festivals.