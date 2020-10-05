Africa 54
October 05, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, the government of Sudan and a number of armed movements in South Sudan sign a comprehensive peace deal; Debate continues in Nigeria over sharia law after two blasphemy convictions, with one man facing the death penalty; The world is watching U.S. President Donald Trump’s health after he and some of those in his inner circle, including first lady Melania Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus.