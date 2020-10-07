Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, Human Rights Watch says shackling, restraining and detaining patients with mental health conditions is a common practice in several African countries; Citizens of Mali are jubilant over the decision by regional bloc ECOWAS to lift sanctions on the country; A Kenyan e-health startup has developed a digital platform that takes healthcare directly to Nairobi patients.