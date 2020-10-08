Africa 54
October 08, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris clashed over U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision-making in the early days of the pandemic; a Kenyan court convicts two men, acquitting another, for helping Islamist militants carry out the deadly 2013 Westgate shopping mall attack; A joint mission to Ivory Coast calls or dialogue and commitment to an inclusive election ahead of the October 31st presidential vote.