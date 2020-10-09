On this edition of Africa 54, the World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat the threat of hunger; Aurora Prize winner, Ilwad Elman, speaks on her work to help women and girls affected by gender-based violence; Amid ongoing outbreaks of measles and polio, a campaign by the Somali government and international organizations vaccinates thousands of children.

A54 Entertainment: Sending you off into your weekend, VOA's Heather Maxwell connects virtually with Ghanaian singer Don Sigli to share his new hit single “Gungun’lelgu.”