Africa 54
October 12, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. President Donald Trump describes himself as being in good shape and ready to return to the campaign trail after his recent COVID-19 diagnosis; An ECOWAS delegation meets in Mali to assess the country’s transitional process; A once decade ceremony to transform thousands of warriors into elders takes place in Kenya; The International Day of the Girl Child is celebrated, with the theme “My Voice, Our Equal Future”.