On this edition of Africa 54, the head of Nigeria’s police announces that its controversial SARS police unit is being disbanded; Critics say the unopposed run of the African Union Commission chair undemocratic, and they are seeking to extend the nomination deadline to November; U.S. Senate Republicans kick off a sprint confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

A54 Health: Observers say many countries are reporting a surge in cases of gender-based violence due to COVID-19 lockdown measures. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the high rate in the Africa's east and southern regions is maintained by the persistence of harmful gender norms, alcohol use and overall increased poverty, violence in urban slum areas and conflict areas. For more on gender-based violence, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Kemi Dasilva-Ibru, an OBGYN specialist and founder of the Women at Risk International Foundation in Nigeria.