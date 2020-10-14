On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopian celebrities and influential artists start a movement calling for stiffer sentences for sex offenders; Hundreds of Tanzanian firefighters and citizens continue to work to fully contain a fire on Africa’s highest mountain, Mt. Kilimanjaro; The U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett returns to Capitol Hill to take more questions from the U.S. Senate.

A54 Technology: Derriq Art Studio and Gallery is one of the growing numbers of exceptional independent art galleries in Africa using art, science, and technology to inspire young artists. Africa 54 technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Derrick Christopher Ntale, CEO and founder of Derriq Art Studio and Gallery, on the this contemporary art scene in Uganda.