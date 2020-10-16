Africa 54

October 16, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Guinean President Alpha Conde seeks a third term in the country’s upcoming election, as opponents say he's breaking the law; Two leading challengers in Ivory Coast’s presidential elections say they are boycotting and are urging their supporters to block the election; U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held competing town halls, reaching out to voters in separate forums at the same time.

A54 Entertainment: Heather Maxwell, Host of Music Time in Africa, shares the world’s current number one most Shazamed song on the global music charts. It’s from South Africa and it has the world on their feet line-dancing – especially in these difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.

