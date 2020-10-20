Africa 54

October 20, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States is set to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after the country follows through on an agreement to pay U.S. terror victims and families; Dozens of European cities are being forced into lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus infections; The trading arm of makes a multi-million-dollar investment in a Ugandan start-up.

