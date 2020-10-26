Africa 54

October 26, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, Nigeria president launches an appeal for peace in Nigeria as protests demanding police reform and an end to a police unit also known as SARS continue; Six students are killed in Cameroon in an attack on a school in the southwest region of the country, a dozen others wounded; While the U.S. Senate this week will likely confirm President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, the nation’s attention is fixed on the final full week of the presidential campaign.

