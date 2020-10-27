Africa 54

October 27, 2020 12:30 PM
On this edition of Africa 54, the U.S. Senate approves President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett; The Nigerian judicial panel investigating claims of police brutality and the alleged shooting of protesters in Lagos begins its formal proceedings, promising neutrality and justice.

A54 Health: Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women globally. The World Health Organization says there were over 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Experts say late diagnosis is a serious challenge in the fight against breast cancer in sub-Saharan Africa. For perspective VOA health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai on progress made in the fight against the disease in Ghana.

