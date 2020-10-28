Africa 54

October 28, 2020 12:30 PM
360p | 94 MB
480p | 135 MB
540p | 174 MB
720p | 343 MB
1080p | 638 MB
Original | 740 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at 12:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, Tanzanian voters cast their ballots to decide who will be the country’s next president; A delegation from regional bloc ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations calls on Guinea to find a solution on the post-election crisis in the country, as opposition says security forces have killed its supporters following the disputed presidential election.

A54 Techonology: Nigerian regulators are working on a proposal that lays out plans to regulate crypto currencies through its securities and exchange commission. For more perspective, Africa 54 technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Bolaji Onibudo, founder and president of Xendbit, a fintech company in Lagos, Nigeria.

Latest Episodes
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - October 27, 2020
A54 October 27
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - October 26, 2020
A54 October 26
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - October 23, 2020
A54 October 23
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54
Africa 54 Logo
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 12:30 PM
Africa 54 - October 21, 2020
A54 October 21