On this edition of Africa 54, Tanzanian voters cast their ballots to decide who will be the country’s next president; A delegation from regional bloc ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations calls on Guinea to find a solution on the post-election crisis in the country, as opposition says security forces have killed its supporters following the disputed presidential election.

A54 Techonology: Nigerian regulators are working on a proposal that lays out plans to regulate crypto currencies through its securities and exchange commission. For more perspective, Africa 54 technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Bolaji Onibudo, founder and president of Xendbit, a fintech company in Lagos, Nigeria.