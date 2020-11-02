Africa 54

November 02, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara takes a strong early lead after Saturday’s election; Tanzanian President John Magufuli receives his re-election certificate from the country’s electoral commission, as opposition parties refuse to accept the results, alleging fraud; With the U.S. presidential election just one day away, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making their final pitches to undecided voters.

