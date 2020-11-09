Africa 54

November 09, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, U.S. president-elect Joe Biden, projected to be this presidential election winner, has moved quickly to start preparations to take over the U.S. government announcing his COVID-19 task force advisory board; Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is continuing to press the case of voting irregularities in the presidential election; Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accuses the Tigray People's Liberation Front of preparing for war with the federal government since 2018, stepped up a military offensive in the northern region of Tigray.

