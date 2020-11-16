Africa 54

November 16, 2020 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, fighting appears to be escalating in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee; More than 54 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with the United States, India and Brazil topping the list of places with the most infections; Thousands of protesters marched in Washington on Saturday, supporting President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of widespread vote fraud in the November 3rd election.

Latest Episodes
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 13, 2020
A54 November 13
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 12, 2020
A54 November 12
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 11, 2020
A54 November 11
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 10, 2020
A54 November 10
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 9, 2020
A54 November 9