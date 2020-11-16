Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, fighting appears to be escalating in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee; More than 54 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, with the United States, India and Brazil topping the list of places with the most infections; Thousands of protesters marched in Washington on Saturday, supporting President Donald Trump and his unproven claims of widespread vote fraud in the November 3rd election.