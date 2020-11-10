Africa 54

November 10, 2020 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray and Amhara regions continues, as experts fear the conflict could escalate into a full-blown civil war; The United Nations talks on Libya's future are underway in Tunisia with discussions aimed at ending nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed by arranging elections; Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara has won a third term with 94-percent of the vote, final results show.

A54 Health: New published medical research has found some COVID-19 patients have had vitamin D deficiency. Research found that 80-percent of 216 COVID-19 patients at a University Hospital in Spain had vitamin D deficiency. Meanwhile scientists analyzing data from ten countries and found, patients with severe vitamin D deficiencies were twice as likely to suffer complications from COVID. For more on the importance of vitamin D and the coronavirus, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Ken Redcross.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 9, 2020
A54 November 9
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 6, 2020
A54 November 6
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 5, 2020
A54 November 5
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 4, 2020
A54 November 4
Tue, 11/03/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 3, 2020
A54 November 3