On this edition of Africa 54, fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray and Amhara regions continues, as experts fear the conflict could escalate into a full-blown civil war; The United Nations talks on Libya's future are underway in Tunisia with discussions aimed at ending nearly a decade of chaos and bloodshed by arranging elections; Ivory Coast’s Alassane Ouattara has won a third term with 94-percent of the vote, final results show.

A54 Health: New published medical research has found some COVID-19 patients have had vitamin D deficiency. Research found that 80-percent of 216 COVID-19 patients at a University Hospital in Spain had vitamin D deficiency. Meanwhile scientists analyzing data from ten countries and found, patients with severe vitamin D deficiencies were twice as likely to suffer complications from COVID. For more on the importance of vitamin D and the coronavirus, Africa 54 health correspondent Linord Moudou spoke with Dr. Ken Redcross.