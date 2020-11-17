Africa 54
November 17, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopia refuses international pleas for mediation after meeting to press for negotiations to resolve the conflict between the federal government and members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front; The United Nations says the growing conflict in Ethiopia has forced more than 25,000 refugees to flee into neighboring Sudan; An annual index on African governance shows Africa’s nations have improved over the last decade.