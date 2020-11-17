Africa 54

November 17, 2020 11:30 AM
This program will begin at 11:30 AM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

On this edition of Africa 54, Ethiopia refuses international pleas for mediation after meeting to press for negotiations to resolve the conflict between the federal government and members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front; The United Nations says the growing conflict in Ethiopia has forced more than 25,000 refugees to flee into neighboring Sudan; An annual index on African governance shows Africa’s nations have improved over the last decade.

Latest Episodes
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 16, 2020
A54 November 16
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 13, 2020
A54 November 13
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 12, 2020
A54 November 12
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 11, 2020
A54 November 11
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - November 10, 2020
A54 November 10