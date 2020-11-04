Africa 54
On this edition of Africa 54, the winner of the U.S. presidential election remains in doubt, with the outcome hinging on a handful of states as mail-in ballots continue to be counted; Fifteen people have been reportedly injured as Ugandan security forces dispersed crowds gathered to protest the arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine; For the second time in recent months, Zimbabwean police arrested a journalist who has been critical of the government; The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 47 million, with over 1.2 million deaths.