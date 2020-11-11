On this edition of Africa 54, an arrest warrant has been issued for the secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress; A coronavirus vaccine has proved 90-percent effective in trials, according to its developer; U.S. president-elect Joe Biden dismissed President Donald Trump’s administration’s refusal to begin the official transition process, even as key republican party leaders sided with President Donald Trump in his legal fight to overturn Biden’s projected presidential election victory.

A54 Technology: As gaming pioneer Atari looks to expand its reach in Africa with long-standing investments in Nairobi, Kinshasa, Liberia, and Nigeria and existing mobile and casino games. Africa 54 technology reporter Paul Ndiho spoke to Fred Chesnais, the CEO at Atari, about the gaming industry on the continent.