On this edition of Africa 54, Americans wait to see if vote count updates from six states will make clear the winner of the U.S. presidential election; Malawi announces its intention to open an embassy in Jerusalem; Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan fail to agree on a new negotiating approach to resolve their years-long dispute over the controversial Grand Ethiopia dam.

A54 Technology: Sierra Leonean-American Khadijah Kalokoh shares with Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho how her fashion label, Dijahdave, is generating buzz in the African community with her unique tie-dye designs.