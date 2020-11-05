Africa 54
November 05, 2020 11:30 AM
On this edition of Africa 54, Americans wait to see if vote count updates from six states will make clear the winner of the U.S. presidential election; Malawi announces its intention to open an embassy in Jerusalem; Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan fail to agree on a new negotiating approach to resolve their years-long dispute over the controversial Grand Ethiopia dam.
A54 Technology: Sierra Leonean-American Khadijah Kalokoh shares with Africa 54’s Paul Ndiho how her fashion label, Dijahdave, is generating buzz in the African community with her unique tie-dye designs.